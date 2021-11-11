Chicopee veterans honored during wreath laying ceremony

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Veterans Day wreath laying ceremony was held in Chicopee Thursday morning. Wreaths were laid at the six monuments in Veterans Memorial Plaza.

Each monument pays tribute to the city’s veterans who served from the Civil War up to the War on Terror. This year’s ceremony included a special tribute.

“We had a chimed bell that was rung 21 times, the significance of that is the 21 gun salute as well as the year 1921 to 2021, which is the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the unknown soldiers monument at Arlington National Cemetery,” said Vietnam Veteran James Healey.

Congressman Richard Neal added, “It’s a day that we have an opportunity to reflect upon the contributions and sacrifices that men and women have made throughout American history to ensure free speech, free assembly free choice of religion and in fact to be able to criticize your government.”

Following the ceremony, a veterans luncheon was held at the Knights of Columbus.