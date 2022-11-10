CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held on Saturday to celebrate the recent renovations at the Chicopee Walmart.

A ceremony is being held at 9 a.m. to celebrate the remodel and changes to the shopping experience with a ribbon cutting and donations made to various city departments and Chicopee nonprofit organizations. Chicopee Mayor John Vieau will be joined by Chicopee police and fire, Chicopee Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Jason Reed, Galaxy Community Council

President John Beaulieu, Chicopee Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Melissa Breor, Walmart Store Manager Wendy Hubbard, Store Lead Lino Fritz, and more.

A spokesperson from Slowey McManus Communications, Chicopee supercenter’s renovations include new paint, flooring, signage, an expanded pet department, and an entirely new deli.

The following improvements were made to enhance convenient shopping:

Optimized grocery department including an entirely new deli

Improved checkout experience

New and expanded merchandise in every department

New signage throughout the store

New restrooms for customers

Refreshed pharmacy section

New vision center

Brand new Mother’s Room

New vestibules at entrances

New pet department

Improved store layout

Parking lot improvements

Walmart is also offering last year’s pricing for traditional Thanksgiving and holiday meals to help alleviate customers’ concerns about inflation. According to a news release by John Laney, Executive Vice President of Walmart, they ensure the pricing of select items will not cost more than it did last year.

Savings include turkey, ham, potatoes and stuffing, ready-to-heat mac and cheese or freshly made pumpkin pie and more. The low prices will continue through December 26, 2022.

Walmart will continue to help customers save time and money with pickup options, express delivery made in under two hours, and Walmart Pay – a touch-free way to pay.