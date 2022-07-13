Courtesy of the City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Water Department has scheduled a water shutdown for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a social media post by the City of Chicopee Mayor’s Office, the water shutdown is scheduled due to Ludlow Construction doing work in the Columba Street area.

The affected addresses are:

4 Laurel Street.

All addresses on Holly Street.

All addresses on Ward Street.

If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Water Department at 413-594-3420.