Chicopee woman accused of threatening to kill officers kids

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police arrested a woman who continuously threatened police and assaulted an officer at the police department on August 19.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk told 22News, 37-year-old Stephanie Raucci was arrested after she began making threats stating she was ” she would go to their home and kill their children.”

Wilk said around 10:23 p.m., multiple people came into the Chicopee police lobby to speak about an incident that occurred at the Burger King on Memorial Drive. As they were speaking, Raucci, the person being reported about, walked in and started swearing and making threats.

Raucci allegedly resisted leaving after being asked by police.

Wilk said she eventually exited the building but continued to make threats which led to her arrest. During the process of booking her, she kicked an officer.

Raucci asked to be taken to a local hospital and was later brought back to the police department.

She has been charged with the following: