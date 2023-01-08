CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was hit last night on route 391 North in Chicopee, the Massachusetts State Police told 22News.

At about 11 p.m. on Saturday night, Chicopee Police were called to the route 391 on-ramp at Grattan Street for a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Massachusetts State Police said the pedestrian’s injuries required medical attention and the pedestrian was immediately taken to Baystate Springfield.

At about 1 p.m. the on-ramp was reopened. The car involved in the accident was towed. Massachusetts State Police are investigating.