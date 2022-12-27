CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Chicopee’s Barry Elementary School has been selected to join the eligibility period of the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA).

During the 270-day Eligibility Period, the MSBA will work with the Chicopee School District to determine the District’s financial and community readiness to enter the MSBA Capital Pipeline.

Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton, State Rep Jake Oliveria and Mayor John Vieau presented to the Massachusetts School Building Assistance Board their support to renovate/replace the outdated and functionally obsolescent Anna E. Barry Elementary School that was built in 1963. The Board unanimously approved Chicopee’s application to begin the process.

Now the City and School Department will need to complete an Initial Compliance Certificate, establish a School Building Committee, determine Barry School’s educational needs and enrollment, and obtain community support. The reimbursement grant is up to 80% of allowable expenses.

“From the tours it was evident that the building is hindering education programs and a renovated or new Barry Elementary School will provide a safe, modern, and welcoming environment that can offer the opportunities and resources our students need to excel”, stated Mayor Vieau.

Interim Superintendent Alvin Morton said that “this is a monumental opportunity for us, the Chicopee Public Schools and the city of Chicopee, to partner with the MSBA to build a new or renovated state-of-the-art Anna E. Barry Elementary School that will greatly assist us as a school district and city in our mission to provide an equitable and high quality education and experience to all of our students in the city of Chicopee to prepare them for their future endeavors, college or career”.

The MSBA partners with communities to support the design and construction of educationally appropriate, flexible, sustainable and cost-effective public school facilities.