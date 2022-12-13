Chicopee Police Department received 30 personal flotation devices that will be deployed in the cruisers.

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Police Department has received new equipment that will help support water rescues.

Thirty personal flotation devices were given in honor of Officer Enmanuel “Manny” Famila of the Worcester Police Department. Familia died in June 2021 while attempting to save a 14-year-old boy who was having difficulty swimming. His name is printed on one side of the device.

The devices will be put into department cruisers for use by officers when responding to a water rescue situation.