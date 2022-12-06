CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The police in Chicopee released their review for the month of November.

There were a total of 77 people arrested in Chicopee for the month of November. According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers assisted with 148 crashes in the city, 553 citations were issued, and 452 reports were taken.

Due to the computer system for the police department being upgraded, the number of calls for service cannot be released at this time.

In October, 5,325 calls were made for service, 465 reports were taken, and 460 citations were issued. Police assisted with 146 crashes in the city. There were a total of 81 arrested according to a Facebook post by the Chicopee Police Department.