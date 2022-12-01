CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Deadly pedestrian accidents have been on the rise here in the Commonwealth, two happening in Chicopee this week.

Police said they’re urging all pedestrians to be cautious and aware of their surroundings. 22News also learned that Wednesday night’s accident in Chicopee was a hit and run.

“Speed is the biggest deciding factor in whether somebody survives a pedestrian crash or whether they die,” said Mark Schieldrop from AAA Northeast.

In a three day span, two pedestrians were struck and killed by vehicles in Chicopee.

“In Chicopee this year we got four reported by the state right now this year a lone and that’s more than what we’ve seen in ten years,” said Schieldrop.

A driver was arrested and charged for Monday night’s accident. No arrest yet made for Wednesday night which police say was a hit and run. The accidents happened on Chicopee Street-about 3/4 of a mile from each other.



Speaking with Chicopee Police 22News asked if this street is a safety concern

“There’s a lot of factors involved. With the time change, its getting darker earlier. That time of night it is a heavily traveled area. Speed is also a factor throughout the city. We are doing our best to crack down on that having extra guys out there enforcing speeding violations,” said Chicopee Information Officer Travis Odiorne.

These two incidents add to a growing number of deadly pedestrian accidents across western Massachusetts. Statewide 1,800 pedestrian related crashes have been reported this year alone, 86 of them deadly.

“These are numbers that are well above what we’ve seen historically in the last ten years, so the problem is getting worse,” said Schieldrop.

“So we are trying to put together a meeting with multiple department heads throughout the city to see what ideas we can put on the table to try to come up with better ways to have pedestrian safety. But at the end of the day it comes down to personal responsibility also,” said Odiorne.

22News has also reached out to the Chicopee’s Mayor’s office about addressing the accidents…but has not yet heard back.