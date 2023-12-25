CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Worshippers flocked to sanctuaries across western Massachusetts Monday to begin their holiday celebration with moments of reverence.

St. Stanislaus Basilica in Chicopee hosted three worship services, getting an early start for the first service, beginning at 7 a.m.

22News was there to speak with the faithful congregation. One attendee, Lisa Slachetka, told us beginning Christmas day with Mass was a meaningful, long-standing tradition, “It’s been since I was a tiny girl, the sermon was beautiful, the quiet might of our lord. It just brought tears to my eyes today.”

St. Stanislaus also hosted a traditional, polish-language service Monday morning at 9 a.m., and a third service at 11 a.m. for the late-risers. Tuesday, they will hold a Feast of St. Stephen Mass at 9 a.m.