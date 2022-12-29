CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police are investigating a pedestrian car crash that happened Wednesday evening, continuing a dangerous trend in the city and across the country.

Chicopee Mayor John Vieau told 22News Thursday that the city has a laundry list of potential solutions to this problem, but it is ultimately up to people in the community to change their behavior if we want to slow down this tragic trend.

Chicopee police officers were called to Broadway Street near its intersection with Grove Street around six Wednesday evening for a car crash involving a pedestrian. A woman was found injured in the road and hospitalized. Chicopee police updated 22News Thursday she is receiving care in the ICU. The city now looking at every opportunity to improve safety.

“Complete streets are the answer, and we are putting them in as we speak. Speed tables speed bumps flashers, beacons, flashing reds,” Mayor Vieau told 22News.

New safety equipment and well-marked cross walks are only a portion of the problem. Often times these crashes come down to lack of awareness, both on the part of motorists and pedestrians

“People need to be cognizant that when they cross the street they make eye contract with the driver. Just because you are in a crosswalk doesn’t mean you are safe. People are in a rush people are running red lights they aren’t stopping at stop signs. We’re passing out those violations as fast as we can,” said Mayor Vieau.

In 20-21 the state saw 76 pedestrians killed by cars. The most in the last five years.

Over that time period… more than half occurred between October and March

More than 40% of those deadly crashes happen between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. It is especially important to stay aware behind the wheel – and out on the street – during those hours of low light.