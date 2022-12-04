CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The first weekend of the 22News toys for tots campaign ended Sunday and there was been a massive turnout.

With people from across the Pioneer Valley coming to the 22News studio to donate to the toy drive, two separate organizations started their own collections on our behalf. The Boulevard Bombers Car Club filling a car with with donations and the Longmeadow Police Department filling a truck at the police station.

“It was amazing. It’s nice to see the community come together in a time of need for these kids and it means a lot to the officers of the town of East Longmeadow,” said Officer Jeffrey Niznik, East Longmeadow Police Department.

The 22News annual toy drive runs until December 12th, with various drop off times throughout the month.