CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Chicopee men are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, at around 4:35 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop on Fairview Avenue after seeing a vehicle traveling faster than the posted speed limit of 30 MPH. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer saw a large bag of what he believed to be marijuana on the driver’s lap.

The driver and passenger were asked to step out of the vehicle. As the passenger, got out of the vehicle, an officer saw another bag of marijuana on the seat where he was sitting. The driver gave the officer permission to search the vehicle and said that there was more marijuana inside.

An inventory of the vehicle revealed a mason jar with marijuana was also discovered along with almost $14,000 in cash.

The driver, 20-year-old Emmanuel Nieves, and the passenger, 18-year-old Sebastian Johnson, both of Chicopee were arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of Open Container

Possession of Class D Drug

Possession to Distribute Class D Drug