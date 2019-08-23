Multiple roads in Chicopee closed for 5th annual Downtown Get Down

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s 5th annual Downtown Get Down is Friday and Saturday and will be held in the city’s downtown area.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News, Center Street, Exchange Street and the School Street intersection will be closed until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. Cabot Street, Miller Street, Grape Street, Fairview Avenue, and South Street will all allow local traffic.





According to a news release sent to 22News, the Downtown Get Down begins at 9:00 a.m and features live concerts, food, vendors, dancing, games, performances and more.

This year’s event will feature the Downtown GetDown 5k Run on Saturday, which will take place at 9:00 am. All proceeds from the 5k Run will benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, during the 5k there will be no parking until approximately 11:00 a.m. Read more about where conditional no parking signs will be posted and which streets you can travel down on Chicopee Police Department’s Facebook post below:

***DOWNTOWN GETDOWN INFORMATION***There will be strict NO PARKING rules for this weekends events. There are 2… Posted by Chicopee Police Department on Thursday, August 22, 2019

“Over the last few years, the Downtown Get Down has grown into a much-anticipated event bringing together thousands of people from all over. I encourage everyone to come down, support your local businesses and join in the excitement.” Mayor Richard J. Kos