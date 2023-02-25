CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re under a month now to the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade and the 69th annual Colleen Contest and Coronation Ball took place at the Chicopee Knights of Columbus on Saturday.

The goal of the Colleen Contest is to narrow the field of contestants down to five finalists. The ten contestants were scored on accomplishments, personality, poise and appearance. After the scores are tabulated the top five were selected.

There were more than 100 community members there, having dinner and seeing who would be crowned. All of which were excited for the big day in a few weeks.

Marshall Gerard Roy told 22News, “I was born in Holyoke my mother is fully Irish. Viola Griffin would be very proud, and I know the whole Irish community is very exuberant, but come St Patrick’s Day, the parade day, everybody is Irish.”

After answering questions before the judges, Kailyn Poniatowski was announced the Chicopee Colleen. The remaining four finalists will be her Court and all five young ladies will then represent the city of Chicopee in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day.

While Chicopee is the last coronation in the long lead up to the parade, everyone at this event is looking forward to the Colleen and her Court representing their community.

“I’m really excited for those girls and definitely for the Colleen. It’s such an honor to represent our city, and I think this is just such a great system to be in,” expressed Ashley Terron, the 2022 Chicopee Colleen.

You will be able to see the 2023 Colleen Court on Sunday, March 19 during the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade right here on 22News.