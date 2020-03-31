Chicopee’s code enforcement team to prevent spread of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Chicopee currently has 20 cases of COVID-19.

So, in an effort to prevent the spread, the city has implemented a code enforcement team to make sure businesses are complying with closures and social distancing guidelines due to COVID-19.

Chicopee Police officers and the Board of Health are teaming up to make sure only essential businesses are open and people are practicing social distancing. According to Chicopee Police, the code enforcement team has met with stores like BJ’s, Walmart, and local groceries to come up with a plan to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new guidelines, there is a 200-person limit inside the stores.

“There’s going to be counters at doors as people go in, people aren’t going to allowed in until people leave the businesses are going to set up lines where people can wait at a safe distance,” said Officer Mike Wilk of the Chicopee Police Department.

In addition to this, stores will only be able to sell essential items, the clothing department, toys, and electronics will be off-limits to shoppers.

Chicopee Police have asked businesses to start following these rules immediately, but they have been given until April 1 to implement the changes.