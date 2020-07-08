Chicopee’s Farmers’ Market opens back up, features special times for seniors

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chicopee Farmers’ Market is open as of Wednesday The annual summer tradition of the Chicopee Farmers’ Market is open despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday was the opening day of The Valley Opportunity Chicopee Farmers’ Market. Everything from fresh produce to herbs and honey to jewelry and other hand made items were available. Now with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they are taking precautions.

“All vendors have a spot, they are all 10 feet away from one another, and we put directional arrows around so everybody will follow the directions you go in one way and come out the other,” Myrna Martinez, Marketplace Coordinator told 22News.

There are also signs that remind people to social distance and to wear masks.

The Chicopee Farmer’s Market will take place each Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through September 9th at 767 Chicopee Street.

This year’s Chicopee Farmers Market is also offering senior hours from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.