CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s very first Patriotic Parade is on tap for this weekend.

The parade will begin at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon at American Legion Post 452 on Exchange Street.

The line of march will follow the traditional Memorial Day parade route up Center and Front streets and conclude at Szot Park, passing the city’s veterans memorial plaza on Front Street. Chicopee Veteran Services Director Stephanie Shaw was instrumental in launching what she’s confident will become an annual event.

Stephanie Shaw said, “We’re trying to be new, new, and exciting. We have lots of new entities, particularly in this year’s program, it’s really exciting.”

Dozens of units have signed on for Saturday’s parade, which will be topped off at 9:00 p.m. Saturday evening with a grand fireworks display at Szot Park.