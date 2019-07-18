Chicopee to launch high-speed internet pilot program this month

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Electric Light announced plans to begin the “Crossroads Fiber” pilot program also known as fiberhood to serve residents of Ward 1 in Chicopee, later this July.

According to Ward 1 City Councilor Joel McAuliffe, the fiberhood will offer high speed municipal broadband with the fastest speed in the country.

The service will provide speeds reaching up to 1 gig and cost around $65 a month for service.

The company plans to start connecting customers by the end of the summer and will contact customers when the service becomes available.

The streets where residential service will be offered are:

Acrebrook Drive

Harvey Street

Leo Drive

Mountainview Street

Oakridge Street

Pondview Drive

Rita Street

Roberts Pond Lane

Applewood Drive (parts)

Greenwood Terrace

Honeysuckle Drive

Horseshoe Drive

Pendleton Avenue (parts in Doverbrook)

Robinridge Road

After the pilot period is complete, Chicopee Electric Light will begin building additional fiberhoods in other areas of the city based on interest.

If interested in the service you can visit their website and fill out a form.