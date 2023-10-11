CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a three-year hiatus, a popular Thanksgiving meal is finally coming back to Chicopee. That announcement was made Wednesday night during an annual Spaghetti Supper.

The Knights of Columbus Council will once again be hosting its Thanksgiving dinner. The event was canceled for the past three years, due to the covid-19 pandemic and the bird flu causing turkey shortages.

However, this year, the Knights of Columbus is expected to have thousands of pounds of turkey to provide meals to the community on Thanksgiving day. “We are going to be arranging two phone numbers for reservations for people to have deliveries brought to their house along with kind of giving us a number of people that’ll come to eat here,” said Steven Dubreuil, Deputy Grand Knight at 4044, Knights of Columbus. “We average between 3,000 to 3500 meals to be delivered and we’ll probably have 12000 people here.”

The council has already raised $10,000 for the dinner. The dinner is scheduled to take place Thanksgiving day between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus.

