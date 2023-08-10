CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s National Night Out has been postponed due to the possible thunderstorms on Thursday.

The event was originally scheduled for Monday, August 7th however rain postponed the event to Thursday. Now, another round of heavy rain and scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening has postponed the event again.

According to the City of Chicopee, the rescheduled day for National Night Out will be announced soon.

City of Chicopee

Thursday there’s a chance for some light rain by noon. Rain will become heavier and steadier later in the afternoon and early evening. Watch out for street flooding this afternoon and evening. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.