CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s National Night Out has been postponed due to the possible thunderstorms on Monday.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, the National Night Out will now be held on Thursday, August 10th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Sarah Jane Sherman Park.

There were over 20 community groups registered for this year’s celebration and they will provide free items to the community. There will be bounce houses, a DJ, a Rockwall for the kids, a K9 demonstration, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Unit will be on hand at the event.

The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Monday for scattered showers and downpours with heavy rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

Monday is looking unsettled with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are possible as well. The main timeframe for rain looks to be during the morning and in the evening. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s.

There is a chance for some downpours and thunderstorms tonight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.