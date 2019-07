(SHNS) - A day after lawmakers cut short her chance to testify on a scandal at the Registry of Motor Vehicles because key witnesses did not show, Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack told a different group of legislators that officials went through a lengthy process to implement software now being scrutinized.

Pollack answered a range of questions on MBTA infrastructure, long-term budget plans and the RMV scandal for more than two hours at a House Committee on Bonding, Capital Expenditures and State Assets hearing Tuesday, convened to examine capital spending at the Department of Transportation.