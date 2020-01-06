Chicopee’s new mayor attended church before his inauguration

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Prior to his inauguration as Chicopee’s new Mayor, John Vieau attended Mass at St. Stanislaus Basilica Monday morning.

The 48-year-old then still Chicopee Mayor-elect and his family continued the tradition of attending a worship service prior to the inauguration ceremony.

The president of the City Council for nearly four years, the new mayor succeeds Richard Kos who decided against running for another term. He kneeled and left the church with his family.

The mayor elects and his family left St. Stanislaus following the Mass and went directly to the nearby Elms College where he was sworn in as Chicopee’s newest chief executive.