CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Rivers Park in Chicopee is going to be closed for the next couple of months due to construction.

Construction was supposed to begin last year, but it was pushed back as a result of the pandemic.

Back in 2019, the park was awarded a grant. That money will go towards replacing a pool filtration system, new fitness equipment, and enhancements to the WWI Memorial.

Rivers Park is set to reopen sometime in June.