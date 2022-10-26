CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee’s Spooktacular event is being rescheduled to Thursday due to the rain on Wednesday.

According to the City of Chicopee, they have decided that due to inclement weather, their Spooktacular event will be moved to Thursday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There are intermittent showers on Wednesday and the forecast for Thursday is showing sunny skies in Chicopee.

The City of Chicopee regrets any inconvenience that this may cause and they assure you a successful event with high attendance.