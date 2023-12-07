SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday was the annual Massachusetts Chief of Police Association Installation Ceremony at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

This event is the annual swearing-in of the association’s newest leader, and this year chief Eric Gillis of Agawam is the one who taking the reigns

Gillis will represent nearly 400 municipal and campus law enforcement executives

and commanders in Massachusetts. Chief Thomas Fowler, the current President of the association, says that this day is a big deal for Gillis. Saying he has worked his way up through the ranks for the last 5 years, “He’s a respected chief in the commonwealth, I wouldn’t really have gotten to know him being up in Salisbury if it wasn’t for Mass Chiefs so he brings a lot of new ideas and new energy, so I’m very happy for him.”

With their new president, they hope to continue to maintain the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and community interaction.