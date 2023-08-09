SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was an evening of highlighting a decade of accomplishments for a local women-led organization.

Chikmedia, a local agency that offers strategic marketing planning and creative Public Relations, celebrated their 10th year in business Wednesday night.

Founder Meghan Rothschild, started the company in hopes of empowering women within the business world. Rothschild told 22News, “Our mission is very much intended to support female and women-led entrepreneurs.”

Rothschild adds that she wants to inspire women to be their authentic selves, find their voice, and mission in whatever they aspire to do.