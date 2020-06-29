Child care centers in Massachusetts reopen with strict new guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Non-emergency child care centers will be allowed to reopen Monday with a strict set of new guidelines.

Under the State Department of Early Education and Care’s COVID-19 guidelines, child care centers will only be allowed to accommodate 50 percent of the children served prior to the pandemic.

Square One told 22News that they will be reopening their preschool and school-age classrooms at the centers on Main Street, King Street, and Sumner Avenue in Springfield Monday. The agency’s 35 family child care locations throughout the region will also start to reopen on a staggered basis.

The centers will be implementing all the recommended precautionary measures which include regular disinfecting, as well as reducing the number of students in their classrooms from 20 to 10. If they reach their maximum capacity, families will be connected to other providers.