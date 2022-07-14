Convertible car seats are excellent ways to accommodate your child’s growth without buying a new seat at every new stage of life.

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Keeping your child safe in the car starts with choosing the right kind of car seat and installing it properly.

That’s why the Chicopee Police Department, Chicopee Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police teamed up to host a child passenger safety event on Saturday.

“One of the leading causes of death in motor vehicle accidents is children not secured safely in their car seats,” said Sergeant Anthony Carriere of the Massachusetts State Police Department.

During the event, held Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chicopee Walmart, the public was invited to get their child’s car seat inspected or grab a new one if needed.

One Holyoke mom happened to be in the area and decided to get her daughter’s car seat checked.

“So she’s in the right seat for her height, age and weight,” said Augusta Dematto. “And my one biggest thing is she always unbuckles herself so they told me different options I have if she tends to keep doing that. It’s like a vest I guess they can use that buckles into the seat which is really cool.”

Other parents discovered their child had either outgrown the car seat, or they weren’t being strapped in properly.

Lieutenant Katie Collins-Kalbaugh of Massachusetts Dept. of Fire Services said, “Some of the errors are small but some are major errors. So if there is a crash, they may not protect the child as indicated through the crash testing.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of car seats are not installed correctly.

“So a lot of the new car seats come with the latch mechanism or a seat belt option,” explained Collins-Kalbaugh. “So some parents use both and perhaps that car seat is just use latch or seatbelt. Or they use latch when the child is beyond usable weight. Or the car seat is installed too loosely. or the improper angle for the car seat so there’s a lot of common errors that we see.”

Child safety seats that are properly installed can reduce fatalities by 71% for infants and 54% for toddlers.

“So I strongly recommend your children to be securely fastened and seatbelts on, and car seats properly installed in their vehicles,” said Carriere.