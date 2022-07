CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Chicopee Police and Fire Departments are partnering with the Massachusetts State Police to offer a free child car seat inspection event.

Parents and child caretakers are encouraged to attend. In addition to the inspection, they will offer installation and education on car seat and child safety while driving. The event is open to all members of the public.

The event is being held on Saturday, July 16 from 10am to 3pm at the Chicopee Walmart, 591 Memorial Drive.