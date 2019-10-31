Children in NICU at Baystate celebrate Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Families forced to spend Halloween in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit got to have a little Halloween fun on Wednesday at Baystate Children’s Hospital.

The NICU hosted its annual Halloween Pizza Party Wednesday night. Parents were able to select a hand-crafted costume for their child, all made by staff members and local girl scouts.

One physicians assistant involved with the party said it is a nice release for those involved with treatment as well as their doctors.

Allison Marakovits told 22News, “Many of these families have spent days, even weeks in the unit, so this is just a way we can celebrate one of their first milestones with them. Everybody really takes great pride in putting this event on for the families and the babies.”

The event is funded by the annual NICU 5K Race held every June.