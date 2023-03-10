WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the past few weeks, some of the youngest members of Westfield’s Boys and Girls Club have contributed most to benefit their city’s food pantry.

The 1,500 food items the children collected resulted in a reward Friday. The kids earned themselves the honor of being the first to jump into the newly renovated swimming pool at the Boys and Girls Club. Plus, words of praise from the club’s adult leaders.

“We just finished a $500,000 project in the pool area. The kids that were chosen were our second graders, who accumulated 480 individual canned goods and then after this they will have a luau party to celebrate,” said Kellie Brown, Chief Operating Officer at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Westfield.

The children will also have the satisfaction of knowing their food collection drive has helped the most struggling families in the city of Westfield.