SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Marshall Roy park came alive on Sunday with a back-to-school event that attracted hundreds of families.

This isn’t the first time the Council Real Estate Group has brought the community together just days before the children go back to school. But, it’s certainly the largest turnout for receiving backpacks and other school supplies since the pandemic created the need for social distancing.

Marvin Council of the Council Real Estate Group told 22News, “Prior to COVID, we had a big presence, but it kind of died down because of COVID. So the world is coming out of its shell now. We shared the event on social media, and everything went crazy, everyone is calling and calling.”

Apparently the time was right. This reception and the gathering for backpacks a few days ago at Roberto Clemente field in the North End apparently testified to the need for families to get close again.

A sentiment expressed by Ms. Bri, a Springfield parent who accompanied her children to Marshall Roy Park for school supplies. “It’s very important, because you have a lot of single parents and as a community when you come together, everyone has a different story.”

Backpacks for the children are so much needed, and camaraderie for their elders Sunday afternoon at a park in east Springfield. A springboard to a year of learning and closing ranks. This was the type of event missing from their lives all during the pandemic.