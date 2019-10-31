Children trick-or-treat at Holyoke City Hall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kids got a head-start on trick or treating at Holyoke City Hall Thursday afternoon.

For years, a number of Holyoke City Hall offices have passed out candy to young kids and this year was no different. Dozens of kids were able to pick out candy and treats in City Hall.

It will be a rainy night for trick or treating but 22News spoke with one family who will still be braving the weather Thursday evening.

Holyoke Resident, Joey Blais said, “We are still going to be outside a little bit later but I figured a little early he just got out of school so we figured to come out a little early.”

The Holyoke City Hall trick-or-treat was put on by Mayor Morse and the Parks and Recreation Department.