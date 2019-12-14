Children’s choir brings holiday cheer to Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children performing songs of the season brought joy to travelers at Springfield’s Union station Saturday afternoon.

The Springfield Community school children’s chorus captured the hearts of those waiting to make Amtrak connections at Union Station.

The children, seven to 17-years-old performed for the first time at this venue Saturday.

“It warms my heart, I’m proud of him,” Ami Jackson told 22News. “Springfield of Union station, it’s beautiful and amazing, it’s actually my first time down here, it’s a whole experience in itself.”

This was the first time the school choir put on this performance at Union Station and they hope to be back again next year.