SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Children’s Chorus of Springfield is scheduled to host their Winter performance Saturday afternoon.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the free performance is set to kick off from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Union Station downtown.

The children will perform as part of the CMSS’s Creative Placemaking Community Concert series which was made possible by MassMutual Foundation.