HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is thrilled to announce its inaugural Summer Book Fair, a captivating event designed to engage and inspire young readers and their families.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 29, and Sunday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Book Fair will be held at the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, located at 444 Dwight Street.

The primary objective of this event is to cultivate a love for reading, encourage creativity, and provide an inclusive platform for children to explore the wonders of literature, regardless of their socioeconomic background. In the summer months, access to reading materials can sometimes be limited for children. At the Children’s Museum, they ensure every child who visits the museum has ample opportunities to enhance their reading skills and discover the joy of stories and books.

Visitors to the Book Fair will have the opportunity to browse through a diverse selection of new and gently used books representing various genres, including fiction, non-fiction, picture books, graphic novels, and more. Additionally, attendees can participate in an exciting raffle. From timeless classics to contemporary favorites, there will be something to captivate the imagination of every young bookworm.

“Books have a remarkable ability to ignite children’s imagination and nurture their creativity. Through the stories they read, children can explore different worlds, characters, and scenarios,” said Executive Director Abigail Scanlon. “This imaginative play fosters creativity, empathy, and emotional intelligence. It encourages children to think outside the box and develop their own ideas and narratives, aligning perfectly with the mission of our museum.”

Admission to the Summer Book Fair is free, and families are encouraged to select their own price for the books they choose to purchase. All proceeds from book sales will support the Children’s Museum at Holyoke’s programming. Please note that admission to the museum is not included in the Book Fair.

For more information about the Summer Book Fair and the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, please visit their website.