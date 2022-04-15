HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke will be open all week for the Massachusetts school system spring vacation week.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Children’s Museum at Holyoke, the museum will be open on Monday, April 18, and for the rest of the week for spring break fun. On Tuesday, April 19, Reptile Shows of New England will be here from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. They will have a mix of reptiles, lizards, mammals, and amphibians for a hands-on experience and question and answer session.

On Wednesday, April 20, the Talking Hands Theatre will be there from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with their show “Bugaboo Review” where children can learn more about why it’s important to keep bugs alive as well as eat and garden organically with bug puppets and catchy, interactive songs in a range of styles in a fun and educational show.

On Thursday, April 21, Bowey from BTC Entertainment will be there from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will be a one-hour show of magic, comedy, and ventriloquism followed by one hour of balloon art.

Meet the new Executive Director, Abigail Scanlon, Monday through Friday for a special Storytime with the Director. Monday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 2:00 pm.

The Museum is open from:

Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

The Museum closes daily from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. for cleaning.