Children’s Museum at Holyoke reopening Monday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a shutdown of more than two weeks, the Children’s Museum at Holyoke will be re-opening to the public on Monday.

The museum had closed after Christmas, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

The museum will now welcome back families for educational fun starting Monday, January 17. Operating hours next week will be split; with the museum being open from 9:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and again from 1:00 to 4:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, the museum will be open from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. and from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. On Sunday, it will be open only from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.