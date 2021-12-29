Children’s Museum in Holyoke temporarily closed due to COVID-19

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Museum at Holyoke is closing temporarily because of COVID-19 concerns. The decision comes as hospitals see a rise in the number of children with COVID-19.

Jenny Powers, Executive Director of The Children’s Museum at Holyoke, told 22News, “We’re hoping that people are able to get their kids vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible so that hopefully this problem will be reduced.”

Doctor John O’Reilly is the Chief of General Pediatrics at Baystate. He said COVID-19 cases among children have skyrocketed recently, “This is a pandemic right now of unvaccinated people which are a large number of pediatric patients.”

Doctor O’Reilly said some children are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and others are being brought in for different reasons only to test positive because it is so widespread in the area.

With vaccines only available to children five and up, an increase in COVID-19 cases leaves children at a greater risk. Doctor O’Reilly said while it can be a more serious illness for children with asthma or obesity, most of the kids who get COVID-19 can be very well cared for at home.

“Fever reducing and pain reducing medicines, plenty of fluids, plenty of rest, perhaps some honey for a cough and most of those kids will get through their five, six or seven days of illness without any serious problem,” added Doctor O’Reilly.

O’Reilly added that getting your child vaccinated is key in preventing them from becoming seriously ill from COVID-19.