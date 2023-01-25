SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Children’s Study Home in Springfield will be announcing its new brand and the expansion of its mental health services on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield, the announcement will be held at the corporate home of Merriam-Webster on Federal Street in Springfield. Mayor Domenic Sarno of Springfield will be at the announcement on Wednesday, which will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Back in 1865, Rachel Capem Merriam had an organization that provided care, comfort, and healing to in-need women and children that were orphaned by the Civil War, according to a news release from the Children’s Study Home. The Springfield Home for Friendless Women and Children is now The Children’s Study Home.

The Children’s Study Home has been dedicated to a single purpose, which is to find ways to help people who have experienced trauma in their lives. They recently opened Family Wellness Center in Holyoke, where they can expand open access to mental health services to individuals and families.