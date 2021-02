SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters put out a chimney fire at a home in the city’s Indian Orchard neighborhood early Monday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, crews were called to the fire at 93 Primrose Street just after 2 a.m. The fire was put out by about 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.