Chimney fire in Granville caused by build-up of creosote

GRANVILLE, Mass (WWLP) – The Granville Fire Department put out a chimney fire Monday morning.

According to the fire department, after noticing small flames coming from the chimney, crews found the interior of the pipe and chimney clogged with burning creosote.

Firefighters were able to clear the blockage and put out the fire with a combination of chains, poles, and dry chemical fire extinguisher.

Creosote is a tarry byproduct of burning wood.

According to Mass.gov, most chimney fires occur because of a build-up of creosote and they recommend having your chimney flue cleaned before each heating season and to burn only dry, well seasoned, hardwood to reduce creosote accumulation.

The fire didn’t spread to the home but in most circumstances, it is a possibility so it is important to get it professionally cleaned or to clean it regularly yourself.

For tips on chimney and woodstove Safety click here.