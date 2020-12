SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Four Springfield residents are without a place to call home Thursday night following a chimney fire on Mulberry Street.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the local Red Cross chapter is assisting the four people.

Fire officials were called to the fire at 124 Mulberry St. just before 10 p.m. and quickly extinguished it. No injuries were reported.

The department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire.