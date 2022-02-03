Chimney fire on Green Street in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several departments assisted with putting out a fire in Monson Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Monson Fire Department, at around 5 p.m. crews were called to a report of a chimney fire on Green Street. The fire chief determined the fire spread to the wall and requested additional help from Palmer and Wilbraham Fire Departments while Wales Fire Department covered the station.

The residents were able to get out of the home safely due to working smoke alarms. Once the fire was exposed from the wall, crews were able to put the fire out quickly.