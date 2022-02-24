HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a chimney fire in Holland Wednesday night.

According to the Holland Fire Department, at around 9 a.m. crews were called to a report of a chimney fire at a home located on Mashapaug Road. Upon arrival, light smoke was apparent within the residence and coming from the chimney.

The fire department determined the built up creosote caught fire in the chimney liner resulting in an obstruction. Members from Wales and Brimfield fire assisted due to the difficult access of the blockage. Crews were able to use chimney chains to relieve the blockage and the fire was put out. The fire did not extend to inside the home.

All residents were able to get out of the home safely and no injuries were reported.

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department

Holland Fire Department



The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services reports 539 fire incidents involving chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in 2020. These fires were responsible for injuring three residents, six firefighters, and $3.4 million in property losses.

“When wood burns, it creates a tarry substance called creosote,” said Chief Pedercini. “When creosote builds up on the flue in a chimney, it can ignite and cause a fire. Cracks in the flue or mortar can allow flames and gases, including carbon monoxide, to escape the chimney, spread through the structure, and put everyone inside at risk.”

“If you use a fireplace, woodstove, or pellet stove, it’s important to have your flue cleaned and chimney inspected once a year to prevent fires like this one,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “This is usually done before heating season begins, but it’s not too late to have it done now. It could save your home, your business, or your life.”

Essential Fire Safety Tips

Make sure there are working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms on every level of your home and outside each bedroom.

Test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms monthly and change batteries twice a year, when you change the clocks.

Create a home escape plan and hold home fire drills to practice the plan.

Practice home fire safety and set a good example for the children

Safe Use of Fireplaces and Solid Fuel Stoves

If you heat your home with solid fuels (coal, firewood, pellets), follow these safe practices:

Have your chimney professionally cleaned every year.

Make sure the stove is approved by a national testing agency such as Underwriter’s Laboratory (UL).

Get a building permit before installing a stove.

Keep anything that can burn three feet away.

Dispose of ashes in a metal container, with a lid, away from the house, garage and porch.

Safe Use of Space Heaters

Space heater fires are rare but often deadly. If you must use a space heater, follow these safe practices:

Do not use space heaters as your #1 heating source.

Keep anything that can burn three feet away.

Use only heavy-duty extension cords.

Always turn off space heaters when going to bed or leaving home.

It is illegal to use portable kerosene heaters in Massachusetts homes.

Maintain Natural Gas Equipment

Natural gas is a safe and efficient way to cook and to heat homes and hot water. Follow these safe practices if you use natural gas:

Have your furnace and hot water heater professionally checked every year.

Do not use or store gasoline or painting supplies indoors where the furnace pilot light can ignite them.

Gas leaks can be dangerous – if you smell something like rotten eggs or you think there might be a leak,

Go outdoors.

Do not smoke or turn electrical switches on or off – sparks can cause an explosion.

Dial 911 immediately.

Maintain Oil Heating Equipment

Home heating with fuel oil is safe and efficient. Follow these safe practices if you use oil:

Have your furnace professionally cleaned and checked every year.

Don’t let the tank get completely empty.

Call for service if the oil burner releases smoke or soot in the house

Practice Carbon Monoxide Safety

Heating equipment is the leading source of carbon monoxide (CO) in the home and CO is deadly. To protect your home and family from CO poisoning, follow these safety practices: