Chimney safety as cooler temperatures move in

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we approach cooler temperatures, it’s time for people to think about getting their heating systems clean.

Massachusetts reported 539 fire replicates to chimneys, fireplaces, and woodstoves in 2020. Chimney fires specifically are usually caused by a build-up of creosote. To avoid a fire, fire experts recommend you get your systems inspected and cleaned by a professional before you have to use them.

22News spoke with the Chicopee Fire Department about also making sure your alarms are working.

Katie Collins-Kalbaugh from the Chicopee Fire Department told 22News, “Home heating equipment is a leading cause of carbon monoxide emergencies throughout the United States, so making sure you have that working smoke and carbon monoxide alarm, we’ll make sure you have notice if you have that colorless, odorless, poisonous gas.”

You should also keep a three feet radius between your heating systems and furniture.