Chinese restaurants continue to be popular during the holidays

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With new COVID-19 restrictions set to take effect Saturday in Massachusetts, some restaurants were hoping that Christmas traditions would bring an extra boost in business Friday.

That tradition served the North Garden Chinese restaurant in West Springfield very well Friday. General Manager Raymond Kan kept busy taking orders for pickup for the lion’s share of Christmas day activity.

The online service “Google Trends” shows that phone orders for Chinese food go up exponentially on Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

“Mostly the takeout this year, you know with COVID-19, the takeout is especially good so we can still stay in business,” Kan told 22News.

While take-out was mostly the order of the day a fair number of Christmas day customers decided to leave home for their traditional Chinese dinner.