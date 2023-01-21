CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chipotle in Chicopee will be hosting a fundraiser on Saturday where a portion of their sales will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Western Massachusetts.

This Saturday, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., all online orders for pickup that use the code A32AHJN will help donate money to NAMI Western Massachusetts. Chipotle says 33 percent of sales at their location at 530 Memorial Drive in Chicopee will be donated.

Pickups must be within the four hour period. If you somehow forget to use the code after ordering, you can contact fundraisers@chipotle.com for assistance.

NAMI Western Massachusetts is based in Agawam and helps spread mental health awareness as well as host educational programs across Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties.